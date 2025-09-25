Eze describes ‘special’ feeling after scoring his first Arsenal goal

Eberechi Eze opened his Arsenal account with a goal in the League Cup against Port Vale, marking an important milestone in his early career at the Emirates. Having joined the Gunners in the summer transfer window, the attacker has already established himself as one of the team’s standout performers, and his first strike will only add to the growing excitement around him.

Eze Reflects on His First Goal

Eze spoke about the significance of his goal after the match. Speaking to Arsenal Media, he said:

“It’s a special day to get my first goal and to win. It’s important to get through to the next round; that was the main thing. But it’s a special day for me.

I just somehow found a space inside the box. So I knew that I didn’t have time to take many touches. So I was just looking to get a shot off; that was the main thing. Fortunate, and a lot of hard work behind it, but it’s a good day.”

His comments reveal both the instinctive quality of the finish and the hard work that has gone into his promising start at the club. The goal is a reminder of why Arsenal moved for him in the summer, recognising his ability to strengthen the squad and provide an extra edge in attack.

Building Momentum for the Season

The League Cup strike follows several appearances in the Premier League and the Champions League, with Eze now demonstrating his ability to contribute on multiple fronts. His versatility and creativity have quickly made him an important figure in Mikel Arteta’s plans, while his goal scoring instinct will only add further value.

There is often no sweeter moment for a player than netting their first goal for their dream club, and Eze will be eager to build on this achievement. Arsenal, too, will expect more from him as the season progresses, confident that he has the qualities to deliver consistently in front of goal.

With this milestone now behind him, attention will turn to how Eze can continue his upward trajectory. If his early displays are any indication, he looks set to contribute significantly to Arsenal’s campaign across all competitions.

