Eze enters fine company with hat-trick against Tottenham

Eberechi Eze has secured his place in Arsenal’s history after producing a stunning hat-trick in the weekend’s North London Derby against Tottenham. Although he has only been an Arsenal player for a few months, his impact has been immediate, and he has quickly become one of the most influential figures in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Eze’s Rapid Rise at Arsenal

Signed from Crystal Palace in the most recent transfer window, Eze fulfilled a lifelong ambition by joining the Gunners. Arsenal have been in excellent form in recent seasons, consistently challenging near the top of the Premier League, and Eze’s arrival was intended to elevate them further as they aim to secure major trophies. Despite being new to the club, he already boasts more recent silverware than over ninety per cent of the current Arsenal squad, having won both the FA Cup and Community Shield with Palace earlier this year.

Eze has shown exceptional quality since his move to the Emirates, demonstrating composure, technique and an ability to decide matches in the biggest moments. His performance against Spurs, where he dominated the derby with three superb goals, confirmed why he is rapidly becoming a fan favourite in north London.

A Historic Hat Trick

According to Arsenal Media, Eze is only the fourth player ever to score a hat trick in a competitive meeting between Arsenal and Tottenham, and the first to achieve the feat in more than forty five years. The previous players to do so were Ted Drake in October 1934, Terry Dyson in August 1961 and Alan Sunderland in December 1978. This rare accomplishment highlights the significance of Eze’s display and underlines the magnitude of his achievement.

He is also the twenty third player to score a Premier League hat trick for Arsenal, making the Gunners the club with the highest number of different players to record trebles in the competition. Additionally, he is the first Arsenal footballer to score a hat trick in his first North London Derby since 1991.

Eze’s early months at Arsenal have already produced moments of genuine brilliance, and his latest milestone suggests that many more are likely to follow as he continues to grow into a central figure of Arteta’s evolving team.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…