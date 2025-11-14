Eze explains how Arteta has improved his game

Eberechi Eze has reflected on the evolution of his game since completing his summer move to Arsenal. The attacking midfielder was at the centre of a transfer battle between the Gunners and Tottenham, with Spurs initially appearing to be in pole position. He was prepared to leave Crystal Palace and move to their side of north London, yet the transfer broke down when Arsenal were informed that he would welcome the chance to join them instead.

Eze had previously been on Arsenal’s books as a youngster, and a return to the club had remained an ambition throughout his professional career. His performances so far at the Emirates have justified the club’s decision to intervene decisively in the transfer race. He has quickly established himself as one of Arsenal’s most influential players this season, showing consistency, creativity and confidence in possession.

Return to Arsenal and Rise with England

Alongside his progress at club level, Eze has also been an important figure for the England national team. The Three Lions continue to perform strongly, and his contributions have strengthened their attacking depth under Thomas Tuchel. His composure on the ball, ability to operate between the lines and capacity to unlock defences have all been valuable assets.

Eze has spoken about how the guidance of both Tuchel and Mikel Arteta has accelerated his development. His understanding of the game has deepened and he has adopted a more advanced approach to positioning, decision making and intensity.

When asked about the impact both managers have had on him, Eze explained to ESPN, “Personally, I will just say the level of intensity of form and being steps ahead in the game, understanding the game differently. I feel that is been to see things better and more clear … of course they are going to make me a better player from the way I think, from way I operate. Both very intense, both very aware of the details, which is one of the most important things. It helps me.”

Developing Under Arteta and Tuchel

His comments illustrate his appreciation of their meticulous methods. Arteta’s tactical structure has provided him with clarity and defined responsibilities, while Tuchel’s detailed expectations at international level have encouraged quicker decision making and greater tactical discipline. Eze’s development continues to reflect the benefits of working under two highly demanding managers, and his upward trajectory suggests he will remain a central figure for both club and country in the months ahead.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…