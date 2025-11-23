Eze Hat-Tick Lights up North London Derby as Gunners Go Six Points Clear

Arsenal delivered a superb North London Derby performance at the Emirates, sweeping aside Tottenham 4-1 with a sensational hat-trick from Eberechi Eze. From the opening whistle, the Gunners were brighter, sharper and far more aggressive, setting the tempo for a derby they controlled almost from start to finish.

Arsenal started fast, almost breaking through inside three minutes before forcing their first corner. With Gabriel sidelined, Hincapié stepped in next to Saliba, while Merino continued to lead the line with Gyökeres still unavailable. Madueke and Martinelli returned to the bench after injury, giving Mikel Arteta crucial attacking options if needed.

The early dominance was absolute, with Arsenal holding 74 percent possession by the tenth minute and pinning Spurs back. Tottenham could barely escape their own half and had managed just one pass in the final third compared to Arsenal’s twenty-three. Saka threatened from a free kick on eighteen minutes, skimming just over, before forcing a strong save moments later after Bentancur brought him down and collected the game’s first booking.

Trossard Breaks Through Before Eze Doubles the Lead

The breakthrough came on thirty-six minutes. Leandro Trossard found space, struck low and saw his effort take a deflection off a defender on its way in. The Belgian famously scored the winner in this fixture last season, and he delivered again.

Moments later, the Emirates was on its feet once more. Eberechi Eze drifted inside, shaped his body perfectly, and buried a brilliant finish to make it 2-0, sending Arsenal into half-time with a commanding advantage.

Within seconds of the restart, Eze struck again. A flowing move opened space on the right and the midfielder arrived with precision, calmly slotting home his second and putting Arsenal 3-0 ahead. The Emirates roared, sensing something special.

Spurs Briefly Rally Before Eze Completes His Hat-Trick

Tottenham responded on fifty-five minutes with a spectacular long-range strike from Richarlison, catching Raya off his line and reducing the deficit. The goal lifted Spurs and sparked their best phase of the match, with a prolonged spell of possession that briefly shifted momentum.

But Arsenal regained control, and the defining moment of the derby arrived on seventy-five minutes. Eze completed his hat-trick with another clinical finish, restoring the three-goal cushion and sealing a memorable individual display. The Emirates exploded as he celebrated in front of a very jubilant home crowd.

There were further half-chances at both ends, including another strong save to deny Eze a fourth and some late corners, before tempers flared. Rice and Porro were both booked after a brief confrontation. Four minutes of stoppage time were added, but Arsenal saw out the match professionally.

Full-time at the Emirates: Arsenal 4–1 Tottenham.

A derby masterclass, complete control, and a new hat-trick hero in Eberechi Eze. The Gunners march on in style.

Did you enjoy the match Gooners? I’m still on a high!

Michelle M

