Eze is showing he is now connected to the Arsenal system

Eberechi Eze is growing in importance at Arsenal, and he has hit top form at exactly the right time at the Emirates.

The attacker joined the Gunners at the start of the season as one of the finest players in the Premier League after establishing himself at Crystal Palace. During his time there, Palace relied heavily on his individual brilliance, which was one of the main reasons Arsenal moved to add him to their squad in the summer transfer window.

Rising Influence at Arsenal

Arsenal view Eze as one of the best players in the game, and he is now beginning to show precisely why they decided to sign him. His recent performances have highlighted his quality, with the attacker delivering moments of creativity and attacking intent that can change matches.

Eze has been in excellent form in recent games, showing improved confidence and a better understanding of his role within the team. His ability to carry the ball forward, link play, and contribute in key attacking areas has added an extra dimension to Arsenal’s approach. As he continues to adapt to the system, his influence is becoming increasingly significant.

Praise for Recent Performances

Journalist Ian Herbert wrote in the Daily Mail:

“He still has his imperfections, conceding possession more than once when running with the ball at his feet, yet has that finishing power whose absence can feel like an Achilles heel for Arsenal.

“He seems connected with the rhythm and system of the team in a way which we did not see as he struggled in the autumn.”

Eze was signed because he has been terrific in England, and it is encouraging to see him performing well in recent weeks. There is also a strong belief that he can improve even further over time, which makes his current form even more valuable for Arsenal as they continue their push this season.