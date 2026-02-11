Eze reveals one thing he has had more of at Arsenal than he was used to

Eberechi Eze joined Arsenal for one of the highest fees paid by any club during the last summer transfer window, arriving with significant expectations. The attacker had previously been one of Crystal Palace’s standout performers and played a key role as they secured two trophies in 2025. His move to Arsenal marked a major step in his career, placing him at one of the leading clubs in world football.
There are clear differences between competing for Palace and representing a side currently at the top of the Premier League table. Arsenal’s position reflects the standards and demands placed upon their players, and Eze has acknowledged that adapting to this environment required adjustment. While he had been a central figure at his former club, the level of scrutiny and preparation at Arsenal has introduced new challenges.
Adjusting to higher standards
Eze has explained that one of the most significant changes has been the amount of tactical detail involved in match preparation. The meticulous planning and analysis that underpin Arsenal’s approach have required him to adapt quickly in order to meet the expectations placed upon him.
He said, as quoted by Arsenal Media: “Probably the level of information around games. There’s a lot of detail that goes into how we approach a game and prepare for a game and it’s been a lot more than what I’m used to. So that took some adjusting, but you can see how prepared you have to be in order to be ready at this level so it’s definitely something that’s necessary but something that maybe took a bit of time to adjust to.”
Growth at a top club
The difference in approach highlights why Arsenal continue to set the pace domestically. The emphasis on preparation, structure, and detail has contributed to their strong performances, and players such as Eze are expected to raise their standards accordingly.
As he becomes more accustomed to the demands of life at the Emirates, Eze is likely to continue improving. Surrounded by high calibre teammates and guided by a system built on precision, he has the opportunity to elevate his game further and justify the significant investment made to bring him to the club.
Some call it micro management, players call it preparing for a match… Funny old game!!
Morning Ken. Are you going to the game on Sunday ?
OT, that lot have sacked Thomas Frank.
Herr Drier, De Zerbi’s out of work.
I have long known the rigid set up at Arsenal could affect the former Crystal Palace Man game.
Eze is more suited to Roy Hudson or the legendary Arsne Wenger style of coaching, where they would put their arm around Eze shoulder and tell him ” go and have fun kid”
I watched Eze against Sunderland, and was thinking, was he playing for Palace, he would have gotten a brace with minimum fuss
It was bad enough for Frank to hear the fans chant you’re getting sacked in the morning, but when the bench joins in. 😂🤣👍