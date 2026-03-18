Eze says beating Bayer Leverkusen is preparation for Sunday

Eberechi Eze opened the scoring for Arsenal in their 2-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen last night and has described the result as ideal preparation for their upcoming Carabao Cup final against Manchester City on Sunday. The Gunners are currently in strong form and are aiming to secure their first major trophy since winning the FA Cup in 2020.

Arsenal have developed a genuine belief that they can compete for multiple honours this season, and attention is now turning towards claiming their first piece of silverware. However, before focusing fully on the final, they were required to navigate a challenging Champions League fixture against a Leverkusen side in good form. Delivering a composed performance and securing victory provided both confidence and momentum ahead of the decisive match at the weekend.

Eze Highlights Importance of Preparation

As quoted by the BBC, Eze said: “We know that at this stage, it doesn’t matter who you face, it’s going to be tough and difficult. But, we have a game on Sunday, so it will be good to get some preparation in.” His comments reflect the squad’s awareness of the demands at this stage of the season, as well as their focus on maintaining high performance levels.

Focus Shifts to Carabao Cup Final

Maintaining form ahead of the clash with Manchester City will be crucial, particularly given the significance of the occasion. Arsenal’s victory over Leverkusen serves as an important boost, yet they recognise that the final will present a far more demanding challenge. Manchester City, having been eliminated from the Champions League, is likely to approach the match with determination and intensity.

Arsenal must therefore remain disciplined and focused if they are to capitalise on their current momentum. The win over Leverkusen not only secured progression in Europe but also reinforced belief within the squad. As they prepare for the final, the Gunners will aim to carry this confidence forward and deliver a performance capable of securing silverware.