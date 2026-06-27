Eze says England is using Premier League intensity at World Cup

More than 80 per cent of the England squad at the 2026 FIFA World Cup play their club football in the Premier League, widely regarded as one of the toughest leagues in world football, and Eberechi Eze believes that intensity has been carried into the tournament.

England are among the favourites to win the competition and have been strongly tipped to become world champions before the tournament ends. The squad includes several players returning from successful domestic campaigns, and confidence within the camp appears extremely high after a strong start to the competition.

Premier League Intensity Helping England

Eze is one of several Arsenal players in the squad, with the Gunners having won the Premier League and reached the Champions League final this summer.

The England squad also includes Aston Villa players, who arrived at the tournament after helping their club lift the Europa League shortly before the World Cup began.

Those achievements have helped bring confidence, intensity and a winning mentality into the England camp.

Eze Praises England Mentality

Reflecting on England’s mentality, Eze said, as quoted by France24:

“You can see the intensity and the passion and spirit that we play with.

“Whenever we play a game we have that level of dominance, when we try to impose ourselves in every game.

“You can see how difficult it is for opponents to play against us, that energy and that spirit, so I think adding that plus the quality that we have in this team, it makes us really difficult to play against.”

Eze will now hope to play a bigger role for England after making his World Cup debut against Ghana, with competition for places remaining extremely strong throughout the squad.

England continues to be viewed as one of the strongest teams in the tournament, with their combination of technical quality, physical intensity and confidence making them difficult opponents for any nation they face.

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