Eze says Gyokeres helps the team even when he does not score

Viktor Gyokeres has received widespread praise following his Man of the Match display against Tottenham yesterday, delivering the kind of performance many had anticipated since his arrival at the club.

The striker scored a brace, underlining a timely return to form as Arsenal navigate a demanding title run-in. With Manchester City tracking them closely, the margin for error is minimal. Arsenal must continue to produce high-quality performances if they are to fulfil the aspirations of their supporters and secure the Premier League crown.

Timely Return to Form

There will be sterner tests ahead, including a pivotal encounter with Manchester City, and Gyokeres may not find the net in every fixture. However, his recent display demonstrated that his contribution extends beyond goals alone. Mikel Arteta has consistently defended the striker, emphasising that his value to the team is not limited to his scoring record. Even when he has not been on the scoresheet, his overall play, movement and work rate have been important to Arsenal’s attacking structure.

Against Tottenham, those attributes were complemented by clinical finishing. His performance arrived at a crucial stage of the season, boosting both his confidence and the team’s momentum.

Teammate Applauds All-Round Contribution

Eze echoed his manager’s sentiments, highlighting Gyokeres’ broader influence on the pitch. As reported by Sky Sports, he praised the striker’s relentless effort and impact on those around him.

“Vik was doing it all game, you can see his work ethic. He helps the team not just with his goals but the effort he puts in. It gets players like me in the best positions and it helps a lot. He’s got his two goals today which he deserves.”

Such comments reinforce the view that Gyokeres’ importance lies not only in decisive moments in front of the goal, but also in the platform he provides for his teammates to thrive.