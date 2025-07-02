Eze Should Give Arsenal Shades of De Bruyne with a Touch of Fernandes’ Magic

When, Eberechi Eze was quickly touted as a potential alternative for Arsenal’s left wing.

Some believed he had the flair to elevate that wing, while others weren’t convinced, insisting he was far more influential when deployed centrally, where he often operated as a left-sided No. 10.

Before the “where is Eze best?” debate truly kicked off, The Athletic’s David Ornstein hinted that Arsenal’s plan for the Crystal Palace star is to use him through the middle should their pursuit prove successful (source).

Eze is Not the Left Winger

Ornstein reports that Eze, who sits high on the club’s transfer wishlist, is part of a separate push from Arsenal’s search for a left winger and striker.

The intention? To deploy him as either a No. 8 or No. 10. It is an exciting move for a side that often cries out for more creativity in central areas.

At present, much of Arsenal’s creative burden falls on the shoulders of Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka.

As dynamic as they are, there’s a glaring need for a third mind to shoulder that responsibility, someone who can operate between the lines and change the tempo of games.

Not long ago, Just Arsenal published a piece suggesting that while Ødegaard is a brilliant all-action midfielder (somewhat in the mould of Thiago Alcântara), he’s not quite on the level of Kevin De Bruyne or Bruno Fernandes in the final third.

He’s clever off the ball, excellent at receiving deep, picking passes, and shooting from range, but lacks the ruthless consistency in exploiting space and delivering a clinical end-product.

Could Eze Be Arteta’s Answer to De Bruyne?

That same piece argued Arteta needed his own De Bruyne-type figure.

Enter Eze, fresh off a 16-goal-and-assist season.

He could well be the creative foil Ødegaard needs.

No Arsenal player posted a higher xG in the Premier League than Eze, and he was one of just 25 players to hit double figures for that metric across the league, as per Footystats. That suggests he’s got the potential to match the flair.

The idea of Eze and Ødegaard operating as dual No. 8s is an enticing prospect, especially in matches where Arsenal dominate possession but struggle to unlock stubborn low blocks.

It was a recurring issue last season, with several of those 14 draws coming in games they controlled but couldn’t kill off.

Arsenal’s attack was often criticised for being overly structured.

Eze’s unpredictable flair and ability to create something from nothing could instantly change that dynamic.

The 27-year-old brings not just creativity, but Premier League experience and positional versatility.

And while the calls for a clinical striker persist, it’s worth noting that adding a reliable creative outlet like Eze could solve many of the same problems.

He’s a game-breaker, the kind Arsenal lacked when it mattered most. And if this deal goes through, the good news might not be for the rest of the league.

Let us know your thoughts in the comments. Could Eze be the final piece in Arteta’s attacking puzzle?

