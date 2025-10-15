Eze tipped to step up at Arsenal now that Odegaard is out

Eberechi Eze has been backed to take on a leading creative role at Arsenal in the coming weeks as Martin Odegaard faces a spell on the sidelines. Odegaard, the team’s captain and chief playmaker, is expected to be out for at least a month, allowing Eze to step into the spotlight and demonstrate his ability to control games from midfield.

Odegaard has long been regarded as Arsenal’s key creative force, but with recent inconsistency in his performances and now his injury setback, Eze’s arrival during the summer transfer window looks increasingly important. The former Crystal Palace midfielder had already proven himself as one of the Premier League’s most talented attacking players, and his move to Arsenal was seen as a dream return to the club where he once trained in his youth.

Eze Ready to Shine

Since joining Arsenal, Eze has provided depth and dynamism to their midfield, offering flair, vision, and composure on the ball. His ability to carry possession through tight spaces and create scoring opportunities has made him an ideal fit for Mikel Arteta’s tactical system. As Odegaard recovers, many believe Eze will thrive in the Norwegian’s absence, guiding Arsenal’s attacking play and linking seamlessly with the forwards.

Former Premier League striker Charlie Austin shared his thoughts on the situation during an appearance on Sky Sports, saying, “Now there’s an ideal replacement. Eze is going to go into the middle and doesn’t want to drift out to the left. It can be all about him and him making sliding door moments, putting the balls through to Viktor Gyokres, out wide to Saka. This is what’s going to happen and it’s what Arsenal have brought him in for – not a replacement for Odegaard, the ideal situation they are playing together – but if one isn’t fit they have a perfect replacement.”

Strength in Depth for Arsenal

Austin’s comments highlight the strategic value of Arsenal’s summer transfer business. In previous seasons, the Gunners struggled when Odegaard was unavailable, often lacking a creative spark in central areas. However, the addition of Eze provides a natural solution. His versatility allows Arsenal to maintain their attacking rhythm and tactical balance even without their captain on the field.

Eze’s presence ensures that Arsenal can continue to play fluid, progressive football while Odegaard recovers. As the fixtures intensify, his role could prove decisive in keeping the team competitive across all competitions.

