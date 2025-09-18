Eze tipped to struggle in his new role at Arsenal

Eberechi Eze has been deployed predominantly in a wide position since joining Arsenal, yet this role differs significantly from the one he occupied at Crystal Palace. During his time at Selhurst Park, he enjoyed greater freedom to influence matches from central areas, becoming one of the club’s standout performers. At Arsenal, however, he is being utilised as a replacement for Gabriel Martinelli on the flank, a role that has not yet appeared to suit him fully.

In the recent fixture against Athletic Club, Eze appeared to struggle with the tactical demands of his new position. Observers have noted that the shift limits his natural tendencies, with the midfielder often seeking to drift centrally rather than maintain width.

Tactical Demands at Arsenal

Former player and analyst Leon Osman has commented on the adjustment Eze is undergoing. As quoted by Football Insider, he remarked, “Mikel is demanding that Eze stays out wide. You could see from the game plan, to get around the outside, to try and get round the defensive line. But he just wants to drift in, he wants to still be that. I think it’ll take time. I think as a player, you have this natural desire to go into where you feel you’re going to get most of the ball, where you’ve been actually playing your best football, scoring all your goals. He’s had some good goals and assists rates over the last few seasons. Now that may change because he’s going to be adopting a different position.”

Osman’s assessment highlights the conflict between Eze’s instinctive style and the requirements of his current tactical role. While Arsenal’s system demands discipline on the wing to stretch opponents, Eze has long excelled by operating in central areas where he can dictate play and directly influence the attack.

Adapting to a New Role

Despite the early challenges, Eze remains aware that adaptation is crucial if he is to secure consistent playing time. With no available space in attacking midfield under Mikel Arteta’s set up, mastering his responsibilities on the flank will be essential.

Transitioning to a new team inevitably requires adjustment, and Eze is still in the early stages of his Arsenal career. Time, familiarity with the system, and trust from the coaching staff will play a major role in determining how well he can adapt. Supporters will hope that once fully integrated, he can combine his natural creativity with the positional discipline demanded of him, ultimately becoming an even more effective contributor to the squad.

