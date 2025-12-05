Eze wins consecutive monthly awards at Arsenal

Eberechi Eze has won back-to-back Goal of the Month awards at Arsenal after claiming the November prize for his remarkable third goal against Tottenham. The summer signing became the first player to score a hat-trick in the North London derby in the Premier League era, a feat that highlighted both his talent and his composure in high-pressure matches. Tottenham had previously expressed interest in signing him during the summer transfer window, but Eze chose to join Arsenal instead, a decision that has already begun to pay dividends for the Gunners.

Leading Arsenal Towards a Long-Awaited Title

Eze is now central to Arsenal’s efforts to end their wait for another league title, which has persisted since the conclusion of the 2003/2004 season. His performances have been crucial to the club’s resurgence, combining creativity with a newfound ability to score goals, an attribute that has added a new dimension to the Gunners’ attacking play. Arsenal remain focused on achieving domestic success this term, and Eze’s consistent contributions demonstrate that he is capable of driving the team towards that objective.

Last month, supporters voted for his strike against Crystal Palace as the Goal of the Month for October, confirming his growing influence and status at the club. Eze’s performances have continued to impress, and he was a key figure during the North London derby, scoring three times, with his third goal earning a nomination for the Emirates Goal of the Month.

Fans Celebrate Eze’s Excellence

As reported by Arsenal Media, the goal was subsequently voted by fans as the best scored by any of the club’s players in November. The recognition reflects his increasing importance to Mikel Arteta’s side. Eze’s ability to combine flair, precision and composure under pressure ensures that he is not only a creator of opportunities but also a decisive scorer, underlining why he is emerging as one of Arsenal’s standout performers this season.