F2 Freestylers hail ‘Amazing’ Aubameyang’s character

F2 Freestylers Billy Wingrove and Jeremy Lynch have come out to praise the character and footballer that is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, labelling him as ‘amazing’ on and off the pitch.

The 31 year-old has earned the title as Arsenal’s star man after his amazingly consistent goalscoring since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.

Aubameyang plays with a smile on his face, and with amazing confidence which bleeds into his team-mates, and you can’t help but love to watch him play and enjoy his time on the pitch.

The F2 Freestylers have now revealed how they met with him to do a shoot prior to his move to the Premier League, and re-lived their experience of meeting him, with nothing but positive comments.

“We did a shoot with him when he was actually at Dortmund and the first thing that stood out is how much of a joker he is,” Lynch told the DailyStar.

“He’s always happy, amazing on set, just got this amazing positive energy, wants to have a laugh with everyone and he treats everyone on set with respect, whether they’re a runner, players or just extras on the shoot.

“He’s just an all-round, amazing guy, amazing person and an amazing player.

“As an Arsenal fan, at times he’s so good that you worry that he’s going to get snapped up, he could go anywhere and be up there [as one of the best].”

His fellow freestyler added that he remembers asking if he would come to England, and now regrets having to see him star for Arsenal, as he follows our noisy neighbours Tottenham.

Wingrove added: “As a Spurs fan I hope he does! When we filmed with him before, I remember tweeting him going ‘Bro, when you going to play in the Prem?’ and the next season he signed for Arsenal so it couldn’t have worked out any worse for me!

“He’s a leader, people want to play for him, people want to play with him, his energy just rubs off on everyone. His footballing ability, his pace, his movement, his eye for goal [is outstanding].

“He will score goals whatever level you put him in and he’s a match winner. When you’re playing a team that’s much better than you and you only get that one chance, you can count on him to get you that goal.”

These comments back-up what we have all seen of our star, with him being humble, enjoyable to be around, and an all-round top guy, and I’m certainly not alone in saying I can’t wait to see how far we can go with him in the team over the next few years.

Is Aubameyang’s character on and around the pitch not talked about enough, or do we actually have a squad built around players with the right attitude nowadays?

Patrick