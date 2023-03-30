FA charges Arsenal analyst for improper conduct

The FA has charged Arsenal analyst Miguel Molina for improper conduct after he clashed with Aston Villa’s head of performance analysis Victor Manas when both clubs met in the league last month.

Jorginho’s goal off the woodwork in that game sparked absolute scenes in the stadium and the press box where both club officials worked.

Naturally, Molina celebrated the goal widely, but it did not go down well with Manas and both exchanged words, with the Daily Mail claiming they also shoved each other.

The FA has now charged them for improper conduct. They wrote: ‘Aston Villa’s head of performance analysis Victor Manas and Arsenal’s technical analyst coach, Miguel Molina, have been charged following their Premier League game on Wednesday (sic) 18 February,

‘It’s alleged that Victor Manas’s during the 94th minute was improper and/or violent and that his behaviour in the tunnel after the final whistle was improper.’

They continued: ‘It’s alleged that Miguel Molina’s behaviour and/or language during the 94th minute was improper and/or abusive and/or insulting, and that his behaviour in the tunnel after the final whistle was also improper.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Molina should know what is expected of him, but we can understand the frustration of the Villa man and he may have started trouble out of anger or jealousy.

We expect both to answer the charge, but it remains unclear if they will be banned or how the FA intends to punish them.

Watch our brilliant Arsenal Women beat Bayern Munich to reach the Champions League Semi-Finals (World class strike from Frida Maanum!)

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…