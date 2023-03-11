FA clears Arsenal of wrongdoing over celebrations against Bournemouth

The FA has ended its investigation into Arsenal’s wild celebrations during their win against Bournemouth.

The players, substitutes and coaches celebrated after the victory and the FA decided to look into it and ensure no laws have been broken.

A report in the Daily Mail has now revealed no wrongdoing was found and the Gunners now have the all-clear.

Mikel Arteta’s side enjoyed that come-from-behind win and it was hard for everyone involved with the club to control their emotions.

Just Arsenal Opinion

That win against Bournemouth was one of the most important ones of the season and it was a sweet victory, considering how we laboured to earn it.

The boys would have put that behind them now because we need more wins and fans do not want to be put through that again.

If the Cherries were a bigger club, we might have struggled to get back in the game, so we must begin to start games well and ensure we score as many goals as possible.

This is one of the best ways to end this season with a trophy in the league and probably the Europa League too.

