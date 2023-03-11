FA clears Arsenal of wrongdoing over celebrations against Bournemouth

The FA has ended its investigation into Arsenal’s wild celebrations during their win against Bournemouth.
The players, substitutes and coaches celebrated after the victory and the FA decided to look into it and ensure no laws have been broken.
A report in the Daily Mail has now revealed no wrongdoing was found and the Gunners now have the all-clear.
Mikel Arteta’s side enjoyed that come-from-behind win and it was hard for everyone involved with the club to control their emotions.
Just Arsenal Opinion
That win against Bournemouth was one of the most important ones of the season and it was a sweet victory, considering how we laboured to earn it.
The boys would have put that behind them now because we need more wins and fans do not want to be put through that again.
If the Cherries were a bigger club, we might have struggled to get back in the game, so we must begin to start games well and ensure we score as many goals as possible.
This is one of the best ways to end this season with a trophy in the league and probably the Europa League too.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
WATCH – Arteta is not happy with the Arsenal defenders for conceding simple goals in Lisbon……
WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids
“The players, substitutes and coaches celebrated after the victory…” that wasn’t the problem, was it? It was the celebrations after the winning goal that were the issue. The way I see it, they were unusually over the top, with a lot of subs and staff going onto the pitch. So it was fair enough for the referee to mention it in his report and natural for the FA to then look at it. I’m really glad they’ve decided to let it go but we can’t really complain about them having a think. They don’t want that stuff setting a precedent.
But why can’t the FA have an investigation for time wasting on the match between Arsenal vs Newcastle, where the ball was only in play for 51 minutes.
The FA would better serve getting VAR officials in line , Lee Mason got away with just a slap on his wrist.