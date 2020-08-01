FA Cup Champions – Arsenal deserved winners in exciting tie

Arsenal have beaten London rivals Chelsea to become FA Cup champions today, earning ourselves entry to the Europa League.
The Gunners started the game very-much on the backfoot, with the Blues pushing forward with force, and even took a reasonably early lead thanks to Christian Pulisic.
A clearance deflected into the path of Olivier Giroud, who cleverly found team-mate Pulisic to open the scoring, but from that point onwards, the match turned.
Mikel Arteta’s side really reacted to the goal in emphatic fashion, and that pressure resulted in us getting a penalty to level the scoring, with Cesar Azpilicueta pulling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the floor inside the box to give away a clear penalty.
The Gabonese striker had no hesitation in putting the ball away, sending Willy Caballero the wrong way, and we continued to push on from there.
Arsenal were the best side for the last hour of the match, continually turning the screw in on our rivals, and that man Aubameyang was the man to put us in front also.
PEA lost his man to pass the last defender to give himself a one-on-one with Willy, to chip it over the goalkeeper and into the open net.
Not long after taking the lead, we get a fortunate advantage over our rivals with the referee giving a second yellow card to Matteo Kovacic which allows us to see out the game a man up, but upon reviewing the replays, you can’t help but think that the second bookable offence, wasn’t so bookable…
You can’t blame us for enjoying the win, and the fact that we were already on top, as well as winning the match, can leave those disgruntled Chelsea fans firmly in their place.
The best team won, and the best team will now be playing in Europe.
Arsenal are the DESERVED CHAMPIONS, and there is no doubt that the future is bright.
Will the club now back the manager in the transfer market to bring us back into contention for the top-four, as well as the title?
Patrick
No other club I could love. Well done boys!!!!! FA Cup Champs once again!!!!!!
Last chance saloon taken!!!!
What a performance! We just love Wembley!! So glad for the team, Luiz (😉), Arteta and us fans!!!
What an end to the season!!
Thank you boys, brilliant!!
Now Auba, please sign!!!!
Massive well done to Arteta
We looked like a decent team, hopefully the board will back him now
Not the prettiest attacking display aside from the magical second goal. But truly a complete artful desire for the trophy. Champions before, Champions again.
COYG!!
All hail Aubameyang! So pacey and clinical in penalty box
The whole team also replied so well after allowing Chelsea to score too early
Awww look at the smiles on their faces
.. aww and Emi’s crying… bless him!! You’ve been immense and deserve that medal!!
They were amazing Sue. I’m so proud of all of them. A happy end to the season afterall 🙂
Me too, RSH…so, so proud.. and that is why we love them!!
He deserves to be our main GK for EPL next season
👍
How humble Martinez is!!!
Greatly impressed with many of our players.
They gave it all…
MA is the right man….
COYG
Special thanx to Aubameyang(That 2nd goal was 💯,that was not a chip )
What a moment!!!
I’m forced to wonder if we would have won that Europa League final had Arteta been in charge. Although we messed it up this season early on, and also I don’t know if Arteta would have been able to guide us to that final in the first place. The truth remains that Arteta seems sound and can help his team manage games very well.
Somebody in the comments called this result perfectly. Chelsea to score first and Arsenal to win 2-1. Kudos to that man (or woman) and COYFG!!!
Get in there!!!!!
The FA cup is back where it belongs!
“The best team will play in Europe”?? The way you said it make it seems that chelsea arent gonna be in the champions league next season… Smh.. Congratulations for the win lads we definitely deserved the win.. We were so lucky with many circumstances but at the end the most important thing is we won! Now lets get Partey!!
As things seem now getting partey is pretty hard but he is one of puzzle pieces we need next season for sure
Man I really wish we get him.. Don’t think the greedy yank would pay but a man can only wish
Nobody lifts it like Auba, haha!
Aha! Mustafi showed up in crutches to celebrate but not Ozil?
Ozil is in Turkey. I hope he met with the representatives of Turkish football clubs there, to discuss his transfer
From the time we scored our second goal, the ref began to show fully where his loyalty lies.
Now we have our own ref, bring on next season.
COYG!
How wonderful Auba made the tactic so, so, so so simply simple!
Emi Martinez just kept giving Chelsea to play, and Chelsea didn’t see it , just attacking bus blockade!
How wonderful, how marvellous!!!!!!!
Just beautiful!!
Bravo to all involved pretty funny giroud after 🙂
Sweet.
Where is Kedar? Come out from your hiding! Arsenal won !
Good old Arsenal,
Good old Arsenal,
we’re proud to say that name.
And while we sing this song,
we’ll win the game!!
Love the 14s on the back of all their shirts!
👍👍!fair play for your positivity Sue,even after conceding,you said we had time to reverse the game!I didn’t to comment until the final whistle just in case!👏
The scum finish above us and we win another trophy. Brilliant.
👌👌👌😂
Winnnerss!!!!!!
AUBA-FVCKING-MEYANG!!!!!!
Sue what’s up!!!!
🤩🤩🤩🤩 Another trophy for the cabinet !!!
London is Red, Wembley is ARSENAL.
Roller coaster season but to end with a trophy feeeeelssssss so great…
Hindsight is a great thing but looking at the Chelsea players getting injured,not fit,tired…our slow start at the restart might have been a good thing,it looks like Lampard overworked his players no?
woohoo
I am happy arsenal won but what England has become a mockery league it was like the ref was doing anything to hand is the title. Ref was my man of the match almost or will I say all the big calls went our way..
How much do we get then, for winning?
Love how happy Wrighty is… sod off to Cashley….
We won and I’m simply okay.