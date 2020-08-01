Arsenal game review Arsenal News

FA Cup Champions – Arsenal deserved winners in exciting tie

Arsenal have beaten London rivals Chelsea to become FA Cup champions today, earning ourselves entry to the Europa League.

The Gunners started the game very-much on the backfoot, with the Blues pushing forward with force, and even took a reasonably early lead thanks to Christian Pulisic.

A clearance deflected into the path of Olivier Giroud, who cleverly found team-mate Pulisic to open the scoring, but from that point onwards, the match turned.

Mikel Arteta’s side really reacted to the goal in emphatic fashion, and that pressure resulted in us getting a penalty to level the scoring, with Cesar Azpilicueta pulling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the floor inside the box to give away a clear penalty.

The Gabonese striker had no hesitation in putting the ball away, sending Willy Caballero the wrong way, and we continued to push on from there.

Arsenal were the best side for the last hour of the match, continually turning the screw in on our rivals, and that man Aubameyang was the man to put us in front also.

PEA lost his man to pass the last defender to give himself a one-on-one with Willy, to chip it over the goalkeeper and into the open net.

Not long after taking the lead, we get a fortunate advantage over our rivals with the referee giving a second yellow card to Matteo Kovacic which allows us to see out the game a man up, but upon reviewing the replays, you can’t help but think that the second bookable offence, wasn’t so bookable…

You can’t blame us for enjoying the win, and the fact that we were already on top, as well as winning the match, can leave those disgruntled Chelsea fans firmly in their place.

The best team won, and the best team will now be playing in Europe.

Arsenal are the DESERVED CHAMPIONS, and there is no doubt that the future is bright.

Will the club now back the manager in the transfer market to bring us back into contention for the top-four, as well as the title?

Patrick

More Stories / Latest News
Posted by

Tags Arsenal Chelsea FA Cup

39 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. RSH says:
    August 1, 2020 at 7:39 pm

    No other club I could love. Well done boys!!!!! FA Cup Champs once again!!!!!!

    Reply
  2. Sue says:
    August 1, 2020 at 7:40 pm

    Last chance saloon taken!!!!
    What a performance! We just love Wembley!! So glad for the team, Luiz (😉), Arteta and us fans!!!
    What an end to the season!!
    Thank you boys, brilliant!!
    Now Auba, please sign!!!!

    Reply
  3. John0711 says:
    August 1, 2020 at 7:40 pm

    Massive well done to Arteta

    We looked like a decent team, hopefully the board will back him now

    Reply
    1. Gurrosco says:
      August 1, 2020 at 7:43 pm

      Not the prettiest attacking display aside from the magical second goal. But truly a complete artful desire for the trophy. Champions before, Champions again.

      COYG!!

      Reply
  4. gotanidea says:
    August 1, 2020 at 7:40 pm

    All hail Aubameyang! So pacey and clinical in penalty box

    The whole team also replied so well after allowing Chelsea to score too early

    Reply
  5. Sue says:
    August 1, 2020 at 7:41 pm

    Awww look at the smiles on their faces
    .. aww and Emi’s crying… bless him!! You’ve been immense and deserve that medal!!

    Reply
    1. RSH says:
      August 1, 2020 at 7:43 pm

      They were amazing Sue. I’m so proud of all of them. A happy end to the season afterall 🙂

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        August 1, 2020 at 7:44 pm

        Me too, RSH…so, so proud.. and that is why we love them!!

        Reply
    2. gotanidea says:
      August 1, 2020 at 7:43 pm

      He deserves to be our main GK for EPL next season

      Reply
      1. Sue says:
        August 1, 2020 at 7:46 pm

        👍

        Reply
  6. SueP says:
    August 1, 2020 at 7:42 pm

    How humble Martinez is!!!

    Reply
  7. Shakir says:
    August 1, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    Greatly impressed with many of our players.
    They gave it all…
    MA is the right man….
    COYG

    Special thanx to Aubameyang(That 2nd goal was 💯,that was not a chip )

    Reply
  8. Sue says:
    August 1, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    What a moment!!!

    Reply
  9. John Legend says:
    August 1, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    I’m forced to wonder if we would have won that Europa League final had Arteta been in charge. Although we messed it up this season early on, and also I don’t know if Arteta would have been able to guide us to that final in the first place. The truth remains that Arteta seems sound and can help his team manage games very well.

    Reply
  10. Sean M says:
    August 1, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    Somebody in the comments called this result perfectly. Chelsea to score first and Arsenal to win 2-1. Kudos to that man (or woman) and COYFG!!!

    Reply
  11. Sue says:
    August 1, 2020 at 7:45 pm

    Get in there!!!!!

    Reply
  12. Siamois says:
    August 1, 2020 at 7:46 pm

    The FA cup is back where it belongs!

    Reply
  13. Rashid80 says:
    August 1, 2020 at 7:47 pm

    “The best team will play in Europe”?? The way you said it make it seems that chelsea arent gonna be in the champions league next season… Smh.. Congratulations for the win lads we definitely deserved the win.. We were so lucky with many circumstances but at the end the most important thing is we won! Now lets get Partey!!

    Reply
    1. Shakir says:
      August 1, 2020 at 7:54 pm

      As things seem now getting partey is pretty hard but he is one of puzzle pieces we need next season for sure

      Reply
      1. Radhid80 says:
        August 1, 2020 at 8:03 pm

        Man I really wish we get him.. Don’t think the greedy yank would pay but a man can only wish

        Reply
  14. RSH says:
    August 1, 2020 at 7:47 pm

    Nobody lifts it like Auba, haha!

    Reply
  15. Quantic Dream says:
    August 1, 2020 at 7:48 pm

    Aha! Mustafi showed up in crutches to celebrate but not Ozil?

    Reply
    1. gotanidea says:
      August 1, 2020 at 7:52 pm

      Ozil is in Turkey. I hope he met with the representatives of Turkish football clubs there, to discuss his transfer

      Reply
  16. Gily says:
    August 1, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    From the time we scored our second goal, the ref began to show fully where his loyalty lies.
    Now we have our own ref, bring on next season.
    COYG!

    Reply
  17. RicSAAlao says:
    August 1, 2020 at 7:49 pm

    How wonderful Auba made the tactic so, so, so so simply simple!
    Emi Martinez just kept giving Chelsea to play, and Chelsea didn’t see it , just attacking bus blockade!
    How wonderful, how marvellous!!!!!!!

    Reply
  18. Kieron Blandford says:
    August 1, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    Just beautiful!!
    Bravo to all involved pretty funny giroud after 🙂
    Sweet.

    Reply
  19. Nwaneri says:
    August 1, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    Where is Kedar? Come out from your hiding! Arsenal won !

    Reply
  20. Sue says:
    August 1, 2020 at 7:50 pm

    Good old Arsenal,
    Good old Arsenal,
    we’re proud to say that name.
    And while we sing this song,
    we’ll win the game!!

    Love the 14s on the back of all their shirts!

    Reply
    1. Siamois says:
      August 1, 2020 at 8:01 pm

      👍👍!fair play for your positivity Sue,even after conceding,you said we had time to reverse the game!I didn’t to comment until the final whistle just in case!👏

      Reply
  21. Reddb10 says:
    August 1, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    The scum finish above us and we win another trophy. Brilliant.

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      August 1, 2020 at 7:53 pm

      👌👌👌😂

      Reply
  22. Eddie says:
    August 1, 2020 at 7:51 pm

    Winnnerss!!!!!!
    AUBA-FVCKING-MEYANG!!!!!!
    Sue what’s up!!!!

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      August 1, 2020 at 7:54 pm

      🤩🤩🤩🤩 Another trophy for the cabinet !!!

      Reply
  23. Uzi Ozil says:
    August 1, 2020 at 7:52 pm

    London is Red, Wembley is ARSENAL.

    Roller coaster season but to end with a trophy feeeeelssssss so great…

    Reply
  24. Siamois says:
    August 1, 2020 at 7:57 pm

    Hindsight is a great thing but looking at the Chelsea players getting injured,not fit,tired…our slow start at the restart might have been a good thing,it looks like Lampard overworked his players no?

    Reply
  25. sekman says:
    August 1, 2020 at 8:01 pm

    woohoo

    Reply
  26. Pepe says:
    August 1, 2020 at 8:02 pm

    I am happy arsenal won but what England has become a mockery league it was like the ref was doing anything to hand is the title. Ref was my man of the match almost or will I say all the big calls went our way..

    Reply
  27. Sue says:
    August 1, 2020 at 8:03 pm

    How much do we get then, for winning?
    Love how happy Wrighty is… sod off to Cashley….

    Reply
  28. Godswill says:
    August 1, 2020 at 8:05 pm

    We won and I’m simply okay.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs