FA Cup Champions – Arsenal deserved winners in exciting tie

Arsenal have beaten London rivals Chelsea to become FA Cup champions today, earning ourselves entry to the Europa League.

The Gunners started the game very-much on the backfoot, with the Blues pushing forward with force, and even took a reasonably early lead thanks to Christian Pulisic.

A clearance deflected into the path of Olivier Giroud, who cleverly found team-mate Pulisic to open the scoring, but from that point onwards, the match turned.

Mikel Arteta’s side really reacted to the goal in emphatic fashion, and that pressure resulted in us getting a penalty to level the scoring, with Cesar Azpilicueta pulling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the floor inside the box to give away a clear penalty.

The Gabonese striker had no hesitation in putting the ball away, sending Willy Caballero the wrong way, and we continued to push on from there.

Arsenal were the best side for the last hour of the match, continually turning the screw in on our rivals, and that man Aubameyang was the man to put us in front also.

PEA lost his man to pass the last defender to give himself a one-on-one with Willy, to chip it over the goalkeeper and into the open net.

Not long after taking the lead, we get a fortunate advantage over our rivals with the referee giving a second yellow card to Matteo Kovacic which allows us to see out the game a man up, but upon reviewing the replays, you can’t help but think that the second bookable offence, wasn’t so bookable…

You can’t blame us for enjoying the win, and the fact that we were already on top, as well as winning the match, can leave those disgruntled Chelsea fans firmly in their place.

The best team won, and the best team will now be playing in Europe.

Arsenal are the DESERVED CHAMPIONS, and there is no doubt that the future is bright.

Will the club now back the manager in the transfer market to bring us back into contention for the top-four, as well as the title?

Patrick