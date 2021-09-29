FA Cup draw favours Arsenal as our Women’s side close in on the trophy

Arsenal will be the bookmakers favourites to lift the Women’s FA Cup once the odds are released following today’s results, and with both Chelsea and Manchester City set to take on each other for a place in the final.

Our Ladies beat neighbours Tottenham Hotspur 5-1 to book their place in the quarter-final, despite falling behind in the third minute of play, and now have a favourable semi-final against Brighton to contend with as confirmed by SkySports.

The final will be no easy task to win, not that our place has already been sealed, but we have already beaten both of the other semi-finalists this term, including a huge 5-0 victory over the Citizens at the weekend.

Brighton booked their place in the semi-final with a narrow 1-0 win over Championship side Charlton, scoring their winner with just over 20 minutes left to play thanks to Felicity Gibbons strike.

Both semi-finals are expected to take place on the weekend of the October 30-31, with the final set to be played at Wembley on December 5.

Will Arsenal Ladies go all the way? Am I right in thinking we would rather take on the Citizens than Chelsea for the trophy?

Patrick