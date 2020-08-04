FA Cup win means Arsenal stars get some of their pay cut money back

Arsenal had asked their players to take a pay cut when the coronavirus pandemic first struck the world of football and the players have earned some of that money back after winning the FA Cup to mark a return to Europe.

Mikel Arteta has made the Gunners a stronger team and he was involved as the club tried to convince their players to take pay cuts and help the team out of financial trouble when Covid19 first struck.

The players were promised that they will get their money back by simply qualifying for the Champions League.

They failed to do that, but winning the FA Cup and reaching the group stages of the Europa League means that their pay cut will now be just 7.5 percent of their wages instead of the 12.5 that it was originally to be as reported in the Sun.

That means the players have now clawed back £12million in wages and the Gunners will have saved just £18m in wages instead of the £30m they originally should have saved.

This comes after the club guaranteed £25m in earnings that will come to them for their participation in the Europa League.

The players are the only individuals at the club who will get their refund because Mikel Arteta and some other executives agreed to a 30% reduction on their salary without refund.