FA infuriates Arsenal with De Zerbi verdict after they charged Arteta

Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta are reportedly frustrated with the Football Association after Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi was let off with a warning following his critical comments about English referees.

De Zerbi had expressed his displeasure, stating that he did not like “80 per cent of England’s referees” after a match against Sheffield United.

In contrast to De Zerbi’s situation, Arteta is facing a charge from the FA for his own rant regarding officials and VAR’s decision to award a goal to Newcastle against Arsenal, which he deemed a disgrace.

While De Zerbi will not be charged and has only received a warning, Arteta is working on his response to the FA’s charge. The Daily Mail reports that Arsenal and Arteta are frustrated with what they perceive as unfair targeting, given the differing outcomes in the two cases.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We do not have control over how the FA lays charges on anyone and that is why our manager and players must be careful.

As things stand, Arteta could be fined and banned for his conduct and he must learn from this and work on his reaction.

Almost every team has been impacted by an unfair and negative VAR decision but that does not give the managers or players the right to attack the match officials.

