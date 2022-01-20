FA investigate Arsenal player for bet-fixing – Could it be Xhaka? (plus video)

There is some very worrying news that an Arsenal player is being investigated by the FA after some irregular betting patterns have been red-flagged. This news was broken by the Athletic last night and also confirmed by the Racing Post this morning…

This bombshell prompted Arsenal fans on Twitter to do some digging of their own, as revealed by our friends over at benchwarmers.ie, who have given us some serious food for thought.

Of course, it could be any other Arsenal player, but as Xhaka seems to be our most carded player on a regular basis it is no wonder that he was the first one to come under the spotlight.

So they found this tweet from December 18th, the day that Arsenal easily beat Leeds, and found a massive amount placed on Xhaka to get booked with only 10 minutes to go in the match….

65K matched on Xhaka to be carded. Matched on betfair at 2.56 about 10 mins to go. For conetext most books we’re about 2.88 PREMATCH. Very strange. Anyone know what that’s about? pic.twitter.com/FQRco2Atwe — FoG (@FoG_BLoG) December 18, 2021

So then people fished out coverage of the game, and this is what happened after the bets were placed.

A longer clip of the incident. Nah this is way too suspect IMO. 4-1 up with 8mins to go, players giving him options and he still doesn’t pass the ball 🤨🤨🤨 pic.twitter.com/kfvy9M3vlk — The People’s Champ 🇯🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇵🇰 (@TroopzAFC) January 19, 2022

Now if you look at this as an outsider, you would certainly wonder why Xhaka would try to bring the wrath of the referee down on him when you are winning easily and cruising to the end of the game.

Obviously, this may not be the incident or the Arsenal player under investigation, but would you agree that this seems to be suspicious?

