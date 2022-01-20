FA investigate Arsenal player for bet-fixing – Could it be Xhaka? (plus video)

There is some very worrying news that an Arsenal player is being investigated by the FA after some irregular betting patterns have been red-flagged. This news was broken by the Athletic last night and also confirmed by the Racing Post this morning…
This bombshell prompted Arsenal fans on Twitter to do some digging of their own, as revealed by our friends over at benchwarmers.ie, who have given us some serious food for thought.
Of course, it could be any other Arsenal player, but as Xhaka seems to be our most carded player on a regular basis it is no wonder that he was the first one to come under the spotlight.
So they found this tweet from December 18th, the day that Arsenal easily beat Leeds, and found a massive amount placed on Xhaka to get booked with only 10 minutes to go in the match….
65K matched on Xhaka to be carded. Matched on betfair at 2.56 about 10 mins to go. For conetext most books we’re about 2.88 PREMATCH. Very strange. Anyone know what that’s about? pic.twitter.com/FQRco2Atwe
— FoG (@FoG_BLoG) December 18, 2021
So then people fished out coverage of the game, and this is what happened after the bets were placed.
A longer clip of the incident. Nah this is way too suspect IMO. 4-1 up with 8mins to go, players giving him options and he still doesn’t pass the ball 🤨🤨🤨
— The People’s Champ 🇯🇲🏴🇵🇰 (@TroopzAFC) January 19, 2022
Now if you look at this as an outsider, you would certainly wonder why Xhaka would try to bring the wrath of the referee down on him when you are winning easily and cruising to the end of the game.
Obviously, this may not be the incident or the Arsenal player under investigation, but would you agree that this seems to be suspicious?
There should be an inquiry on how Leicester City gave away a two goal lead in the 99th minute against Spurs this morning..
Two goals in the 99th minute.
I think the punter would have been lucky to make a £10 profit on a 65k bet… 🤣
In the interest of fairness though, why not wait until the investigation is done before going down the twittersphere rabbit holes of speculation?
Even by Xhaka’s high stupidity levels, that looks very suspicious to me, given the state of the game and the little time remaining. Oh dear. Still if it helps to move him on, that’s got to be a good thing.
Why would some one paid 100,000k p/w risk losing
a plum job on a betting scam?
Makes no sense.
It is in fact nonsense
Can’t see the odds being much on Xhaka getting a card.
Statement doesn’t say a player is necessarily being investigated.
If it turns out not to be Xhaka I hope he sues the arse of bloggers throwing his name around
Hopefully the FA can find those cunning players. The managers, the footballers and their relatives should be banned from gambling
Don’t think it’s any of the youngsters…..
OT: Mari on loan to Udinese confirmed
Clearly it’s either a player or the ref, showing a 30 second clip doesn’t give any context but if I remember rightly that Leeds game did get a little feisty and if a match is turning that way xhaka is the idiot who will go to far! So smart money would naturally be on the guy in the duncecap! If he is under investigation he is 1 player you have to look at bigger picture with!! There is a god chance bookmakers gave xhaka to much credit :/ or we find out he been collecting his cards on purpose could be nothing or a long term fraud which will have cost us as a club tens of millions! We just have to wait and see whether they find any rot within our club!
Thats the game where Xhaka stomped on Raphinha for no apparent reason!