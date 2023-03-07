FA investigating Arsenal’s celebration against Bournemouth

Arsenal celebrated widely when Reiss Nelson scored a late winner in their game against Bournemouth at the weekend and the FA is now looking into the celebrations.

The Gunners left it late to secure a 3-2 win as they keep their place at the top of the league table, five points above Manchester City.

Nelson came on in the second half and changed the game and when his late winner went in, players, substitutes and some coaches stormed the field in celebration.

It is an understandable act, considering how big that goal may prove to be at the end of the season, but Football London says the celebration is being looked into.

It claims referee Chris Kavanagh had it in his report and the FA will review the incident.

Just Arsenal Opinion

That celebration was a wild one, but everybody understands our current position; it is almost inevitable that we will celebrate how we did.

But as soon as we left that pitch, we expected the boys to turn their attention towards winning the next game.

There will be tougher matches and we must avoid going two goals behind in another league game because we might not recover.

