FA is investigating Arsenal’s fans behaviour towards De Bruyne

The FA is investigating the actions of Arsenal fans toward Kevin de Bruyne after the midfielder was pelted with bottles when he was subbed off in Manchester City’s 3-1 win at the Emirates.

The Belgian had starred in the game and scored one of City’s goals before exiting the match late on.

However, before being subbed off, De Bruyne had been involved in a touchline spat with Mikel Arteta and shoved the Arsenal manager while going to pick up the ball.

That annoyed the Arsenal fans and they aimed missiles at the former Chelsea man when he left the game.

The Daily Mail reports that the incident is now being investigated by the FA and fans who threw objects at the midfielder could receive serious punishments for their actions.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It was frustrating to lose to City and no one will like what De Bruyne did to Arteta, but fans must learn to control their emotions all the time.

We must respect players and clubs have committed to protecting opposing players, so this could mean trouble for fans who are found guilty of throwing objects at the City player.

All we need to do now is to focus on supporting our team in their quest to win the Premier League.

