The FA is investigating the altercation between Arsenal and Aston Villa analysts during the Gunners’ 4-2 win at the weekend, reports Standard Sports.

When Jorginho’s shot went in after hitting Emi Martinez, Arsenal analyst Miguel Molina and Victor Manas of Villa had an altercation.

The Villa man was reportedly unhappy about Molina’s celebration and did not hesitate to let him know as both men almost came to blows.

The situation was eventually put under control, but after it emerged in the media, the report claims the FA has now decided to look into it.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It is normal that frustration boiled over from the Villa side after they thought they would at least earn a draw from the game.

That goal was arguably the most important in the fixture and we understand why the Villa man wanted to fight.

However, both parties never came to blows and it is hard to see the FA finding either party guilty of any serious offence.

The worst they could get is a warning from the governing body, but the most important thing is that we won the match.

We expect more victories in the remaining games of the season now that we have returned to the top of the league table.

