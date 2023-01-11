Arsenal beat Oxford United in the FA Cup third round on Monday evening, but some suspicious betting patterns have forced the FA to open an investigation.

The Gunners came away with a 3-0 victory, despite failing to score in the opening half of play, but some sections of fans found reason to cheer for a non-goalscoring reasons around the hour-mark. The visitor’s defender Cieron Brown picked up a yellow card in the 59th minute to an applause of cheer from the stadium, and it turns out that a large number of fans had made a profit from the action.

It is yet to be made clear the full extent of the losses incurred by bookmakers due to the 24 year-old’s caution, but there it is thought that there be sufficient evidence to launch a probe around the situation as reported by the DailyMail.

It doesn’t currently sound as if any of the home players are to be investigated as part of the investigation, but the player himself could well be under the spotlight. Saka did seemingly go down after minimal contact with the defender prior to yellow however, but I wouldn’t think too much into that at all.

Patrick

