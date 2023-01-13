FA sends letter of warning to Arsenal man over celebration

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s arrival at Arsenal has helped make the Gunners one of the top sides in England once again and Mikel Arteta’s team has benefitted greatly from having the Ukrainian in its squad.

The left-back is one of the gaffer’s most trusted men and continues to deliver when he wears the red and white shirt of the Gunners.

However, sometimes, he can be over the top with his actions, especially celebrations and a new report says the FA warned him earlier in the campaign.

A report on The Telegraph reports that the FA sent a letter of warning to Zinchenko after he celebrated a goal with his teammates on the pitch while he was not even a part of the matchday squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal has had an amazing season and some of their goals and wins have been very emotional to the fans and players.

Zinchenko must have been caught in the heat for the moment, making him act as he did.

The Ukrainian will definitely heed the warning, but more importantly, he will hope to stay fit so he can play or at least make the bench in Arsenal’s matches.

Hopefully, while he is on the pitch, we will have many more goals to celebrate together.

