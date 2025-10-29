Fabian Hurzeler discusses how to stop Arsenal’s setpiece threat

Arsenal’s growing reputation for set-piece dominance has become one of the defining features of their recent success. Before any of their matches, attention consistently turns to how Mikel Arteta’s side utilises dead-ball situations to gain an advantage. The Gunners have refined their set-piece routines into a crucial weapon, often determining the outcome of tightly contested fixtures.

Their remarkable consistency from corners and free kicks has made them one of the most efficient sides in the Premier League when it comes to converting set-piece opportunities. Narrow victories have reinforced the belief among fans and analysts alike that Arsenal possess the tactical depth and resilience to compete for major honours this season. While some critics have pointed out that the team does not score enough from open play, their proficiency in structured situations continues to deliver results.

Arsenal’s Tactical Evolution

Set pieces have long been a hallmark of disciplined, well-drilled teams, and Arsenal have embraced this approach to great effect. Their meticulous preparation on the training ground has translated into goals at crucial moments, often turning potential draws into hard-fought wins. Opponents have found it increasingly difficult to devise strategies to neutralise the threat, as Arsenal’s movement and coordination during set plays frequently leave defenders second-guessing.

The reliance on these moments of precision and planning has also become a psychological advantage. Opposing sides approach every corner or free kick against Arsenal with apprehension, aware of the potential danger that players such as Gabriel and others pose inside the box. Arteta’s attention to detail has clearly shaped a team that understands how to make the most of every scoring opportunity.

Brighton’s Response to the Threat

Arsenal’s next challenge comes against Brighton in the League Cup tonight, and the Seagulls’ manager Fabian Hurzeler is fully aware of the danger his team faces. During his pre-match press conference, he was questioned on how he intended to stop Arsenal’s aerial power and coordinated movement from set pieces.

He said as quoted by TBR Football: “You can’t defend them one-against-one, that’s the first thing.

“The second thing, I think it’s not only Gabriel [who provides a threat], it’s the movement they do together. I think they block very well for each other.”

Hurzeler’s comments reflect a growing recognition across the league of how challenging it is to defend against Arsenal’s set-piece strategies. For the Gunners, this tactical mastery remains a vital part of their pursuit of silverware, while for their opponents, it represents one of the toughest puzzles to solve in English football today.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…