Fabian Hurzeler insists Joao Pedro and Declan Rice’s situations are not comparable

The major debate following Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Brighton this weekend centers around the referee’s inconsistent application of the rules, which led to Declan Rice being sent off.

Rice received a second yellow card after appearing to block a Brighton free-kick restart.

While this is typically a punishable offence, some Gooners felt that the infraction was too minor to warrant such a harsh punishment.

Additionally, João Pedro seemed to break the rules when he kicked the ball out of play after the referee had blown his whistle.

The Brazilian was not cautioned, and Arsenal fans see this as an inconsistent decision from the match official, which makes the choice to give Rice a second yellow card questionable.

However, Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler insists both incidents are not the same and explained, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘You can’t compare these two situations. The first with Joao is a free-kick, so it’s a static situation. (The other is) more of a dynamic situation, it was not even a clear out so we tried to keep the ball in the game.

‘(It’s) a clear red card. He (Rice) shoots the ball away, it’s wasting time.’

‘So please never compare these situations because in football two situations are never the same.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Until we get consistency from the interpretation of the rules of the game, this type of controversy will continue to abound in the Premier League.

