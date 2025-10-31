Fabian Hürzeler thinks his team has itself to blame for losing to Arsenal

Brighton began their match against Arsenal with confidence and attacking intent, showing little hesitation in taking the game to their opponents. For much of the early stages, it appeared that they might capitalise on Arsenal’s rotated defensive line and threaten the Gunners’ hopes of keeping a clean sheet. Even some Arsenal supporters would have admitted that their team looked vulnerable during the opening exchanges.

However, once Mikel Arteta’s side settled into rhythm and gained control of possession, the dynamic of the match changed. Arsenal’s composure and structure grew stronger as the game progressed, making it increasingly difficult for Brighton to create meaningful opportunities. The hosts’ patience and organisation eventually paid off as they produced another assured performance, securing victory and extending their impressive winning run across all competitions.

Missed Chances and Missed Opportunities

The result ensured Arsenal’s progression to the quarter-finals of the League Cup, while Brighton once again saw their hopes of silverware fade for another season. Despite a bright start, they were unable to convert their early chances into goals, a factor that proved decisive in the outcome.

Reflecting on the defeat, Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler admitted that his side’s failure to take their chances had left them with little prospect of success once Arsenal took control of the game. He expressed disappointment at both ends of the pitch, acknowledging that the inability to finish key opportunities and defend crucial moments ultimately cost them.

Hürzeler said via Metro Sport:

‘I think if we take our chances we would be in the next round,’ the Seagulls manager said.

‘It’s about scoring and defending goals and unfortunately we were not able to score or defend our goal.

‘We didn’t defend the key moments well enough. In the second half we didn’t have loads of chances but we had possibilities to score, we tried hard, but we weren’t able to do it.’

Arsenal’s Continued Momentum

For Arsenal, the victory further demonstrated their growing resilience and consistency, even when rotating their squad. Arteta’s team showed both discipline and quality, attributes that have defined their recent performances.

Brighton, meanwhile, will look to regroup and focus on improving its efficiency in front of goal. While their approach and commitment were commendable, their lack of precision proved costly. The defeat serves as a reminder of how fine the margins can be at the highest level, particularly against a side as clinical and defensively solid as Arsenal.

