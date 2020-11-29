Fabianski finds similarities between himself and Emi Martinez in how they left Arsenal

Lukas Fabianski and Emiliano Martinez are starring in the Premier League for their respective teams this season, but both players could have been Arsenal’s current number one.

They both came through the ranks at the Emirates with Fabianski now playing for West Ham via a stint at Swansea, while Martinez now stars for Aston Villa, having left Arsenal at the start of this season.

Martinez was at Arsenal for 10 years before he got the chance to have a sustained run in the club’s first team.

He starred during Project Restart and he helped the Gunners to win the FA Cup and the Community Shield in the space of a few weeks.

After his short time as the club’s number one, he wanted to remain as the first-choice goalkeeper, but Mikel Arteta chose to stay with Bernd Leno and sold him to the Villans.

He is now one of the highly-rated goalies in the Premier League and Fabianski claims he understood why the Argentinean left Arsenal and that the situation was similar to the one that made him leave The Gunners as well.

‘Obviously we left the same club so you can find a lot of similarities between us,’ said Fabianski as quoted by Mail Online.

‘Emi is 29, which is exactly the same age I left for Swansea.

‘Even though I’m not in contact with him, when you listen to his interviews he speaks a lot about having a chance to play week-in, week-out and that was basically the same idea when I left Arsenal.’