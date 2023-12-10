Fabio Capello explains what the current Arsenal team is missing

Fabio Capello has commented on Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge, stating that their team is missing a star player.

As Arsenal aims to win the Premier League this season, competing with the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool, Mikel Arteta has successfully transformed the Gunners from underachievers to title challengers since joining the club.

While they came close to winning the title last season, they fell short in their bid to become champions of England again. Despite initial predictions, they have continued to perform well this season and remain in contention for the title.

However, the question remains whether they are better prepared to secure the title in the current campaign.

In discussing Arsenal’s chances, Capello acknowledges his appreciation for what Arteta is doing but emphasises that the team needs a star player to enhance their prospects.

He said, as quoted by Sport Witness:

“I must say that the purchase of Rice was fundamental.

“They undoubtedly paid a lot, but he gave the balance that Arteta needed.

“Arenal play together, there is no soloist: in the middle of the pitch the difference is made by the group, never knowing how to move together with and without the ball.

“They play nice football, fast and at a high pace but that “star” that can change history is missing.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have had a good season, just like the last campaign. Challenging for the title in back-to-back seasons shows that this team is now a much better side than it was before Arteta came through the door and is close to winning trophies.

