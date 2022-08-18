Fabio Vieira gets 45 minutes for as Arsenal U21s beat Swansea (plus video)

One of the major reasons behind Arsenal’s good start to the season is the great fitness level of the majority of the team.

Most of the club’s influential figures have started both the Premier League games the Gunners have played until now.

Now, the London side have been boosted further with the injury status of Fabio Vieira, who featured for the club’s under 21 side last night alongside Emile Smith Rowe and Cedric Soares.

🚨 Fábio Vieira will feature for the U21s TONIGHT. Reports, @sr_collings. pic.twitter.com/nc43EE7SeD — Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) August 17, 2022

While the former two have lacked fitness at the start of the campaign, Cedric has failed to make the starting eleven team sheet due to increased competition but it was his great freekick that gave the Gunners the win before Swansea were reduced to ten men.

An outing against Swansea City’s U21 side will certainly have been invaluable, especially for Vieira and Smith Rowe, who will be expected to play a lot of football hereon.

Arsenal play Bournemouth at the weekend, which gives hope to the club’s faithful, who are patiently waiting to see Vieira on the Emirates pitch after his €35 million switch from Portuguese club Porto.

Well he played 45 minutes at the Vitality Stadium and he will probably have to play a couple more for the reserves to get up to match fitness, but there is no need to rush him with most of our squad fully fit.

The 22-year-old’s signing has gone under the radar. But I don’t think things will remain the same for long.

Vieira is a highly versatile player who can play on the attacking wing as well as a six, eight and a ten in the midfield.

It might take the youngster some time to adapt to the physical demands the Premier League offers. But once he gets acclimatized to it, I’m sure Vieira will create many gasping moments at the Emirates Stadium for years to come.

Yash Bisht