Fabio Vieira is not leaving Arsenal and this could be his breakout season

If there is one player poised for a huge season, it is Fabio Vieira. Two seasons into his Arsenal tenure, we have yet to see him at his finest. Injuries have been a barrier to his progress. However, all indications suggest that he is currently fit and eager to show what he’s all about. Although reports suggest that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has a lot of faith in him, it will be fascinating to watch how he breaks into this Arsenal team.

According to Steve Kay, who was reacting to the news that Vieira won’t leave, the Portuguese playmaker will play a key role in Arteta’s plans for next season, with the Spaniard seeing the former FC Porto player as a vital component of his project.

“I was excited when I heard it. I’ve always known that Arteta is a big fan of Vieira. From what I know he loves him to pieces from what I’ve been told he’s a big part of Arteta and Arsenal’s plans next season,” said Kay.

“I’m a big fan of him, when he was in Portugal this was the next big thing, I’m glad we’re keeping him. Let’s hope he gets a chance next season, and it looks like he’s going to.”

Vieira is unquestionably a top talent. Prior to joining Arsenal, those who watched him regarded him as a promising player. After a season in which he racked up six goals and 14 assists in 27 games for £34 million, some hailed his capture by Arsenal as a coup. Remember the 2-2 tie with Fulham last season? If not for Vieira, the Cottagers would have thrashed us. Vieira was introduced after we were down a goal, but every move Fabio Vieira made had a clear goal in mind: to help Arsenal score.

Fabio Vieira’s ability to finish attacks in the final third was never more evident than in that game, when he won the penalty that brought Arsenal level before providing the assist that gave Arsenal the lead. That game could have easily ended in an Arsenal victory, but Fulham equalised late on to take all three points. In the new season, I hope to see more of Vieira in the mode he was in in that game versus Fulham.

Sam P