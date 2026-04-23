Fabio Vieira now has relegation worries despite fine season

Fabio Vieira has been in good form for Hamburg, delivering consistent performances for the German side, but the club now face a serious battle to avoid relegation at the end of the season.

For several weeks at the beginning of the campaign, the Bundesliga side were in outstanding form, and there were even suggestions they could challenge for European qualification before the term concluded. Their early momentum created optimism around the club.

Hamburg’s Season Turns

However, the situation has changed significantly, and they are now struggling to secure points regularly. Their recent inconsistency has placed them in a difficult position at a crucial stage of the season.

Vieira has remained one of their most dependable players and continues to perform well despite the club’s decline in results. His individual displays have stood out even as the team’s wider form has deteriorated.

According to Arsenal Media, their weekend defeat to Werder Bremen has pushed Hamburg closer to the relegation zone, increasing pressure ahead of the final fixtures.

Vieira Future In Doubt

Hamburg is currently 15th in the standings, only one place above the relegation playoff position, with just a few matches left to play. That leaves little margin for error in the closing weeks of the campaign.

The German club holds an option to make Vieira’s loan move permanent, but relegation could seriously damage those hopes. A drop to the second tier would likely make any long-term deal far more complicated.

The report suggests that if the club are relegated, they may lose the opportunity to retain him, as the midfielder would be unlikely to join under those circumstances.

For Arsenal, the final weeks of Hamburg’s season could therefore have a direct impact on Vieira’s future, with his next move still uncertain despite his strong personal form in Germany.