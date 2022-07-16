Fabio Vieira praises Cedric and says “Now is my time” for Arsenal

New Arsenal signing heaps praise on one particular man

Fabio Vieira was Arsenal’s second summer signing, and it was a deal that surprised many.

It was not just the journalists and the fans who were taken aback, but the player himself too. “It was quick for me too,” Vieira tells The Athletic.

“Coming to Arsenal happened very fast. But I felt ready. Now is my time.” The 22-year-old Portuguese made the switch to England after only his first breakthrough season with boyhood club FC Porto.

In his 39 appearances for the Dragões last season, he had 23 goal contributions.

Several clubs were interested in him and many may have moved for him later in the current transfer window or the next summer.

But he’s an Arsenal asset now, and will be hoping to become a household name sooner rather than later.

I think people are seriously sleeping on Fábio Vieira🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/SkMZ9HkSCQ — Dan (@danjh97) July 12, 2022

The midfielder, who can play as a number eight, ten and even on both the wings is currently pushing himself to the limits in the United States. He may well get his debut against Everton.

The settling in period is still ongoing and the Portugal U21 international heaped praise on one particular man who is helping him do just that.

Talking about Cedric Soares, Vieira said, “He is a good professional; he tries to help everybody.”

He continued, “It’s important. He’s older, he has experience — he won the European Championship with Portugal. He is a good person.”

🗣 "They're bringing something more than only games and wins, they're bringing the mentality of winning" Arsenal have signed four players including Gabriel Jesus and Fábio Vieira, Granit Xhaka says both players 'bring the experience' and can bring 'hunger' to the team 👇 pic.twitter.com/fWw6XgHdLA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 15, 2022

Arsenal snapped up the signing of the coveted midfielder in quick fashion, knowing that this summer was the best chance of landing him for a price that people still believe is a bargain for Vieira.

The former presidential candidate of Porto Nuno Lobo said last month, “He is one of the best players at FC Porto and leaving for this fee is a bad deal.”

“We are talking about one of the gems of FC Porto, one of the players who came from our academy. The DNA of FC Porto.”

Well, it is still early days to say that the Gunners acquired the midfielder on a cut-price deal. But the potential of the player is certainly massive.

Yash Bisht