Talented Fabio Vieira tells Arteta which is his best position and who he looks up to

There is very little discussion so far about Arsenal’s new signing Fabio Vieira, (full name Fábio Daniel Ferreira Vieira), who arrived this summer after winning the Double with Porto, scoring six times and providing 14 assists. He is only 22 years of age but is extremely highly regarded in Portugal, and has played over 20 times for the national U21 side.

He is described as an attacking midfielder and is very versatile along the front line, but he is clear in which he excels the most. He explained to the Atletic: “The manager told me he knows I can play as a midfielder — No 8, No 10 — or on the wing, left side or right side. They know I am a versatile player.

“I prefer No 10. It’s my real position.”

Vieira certainly is full of confidence in his ability and he has also revealed the two players that have influenced him the most during his formative years, and there is little surprise considering his favoured position. “I love Ronaldo and Messi,” he said. “I like Messi because of the style of play. It’s like mine — left-footed, some of the same qualities.

“And Ronaldo, not because he’s Portuguese, but because of the hard work, and the mentality. It’s incredible. And he scores many goals. They are incredible players.”

He certainly sounds like a talented and ambitious youngster, and if he continues his meteoric rise in his time at Arsenal, he will be a brilliant addition to Arteta’s squad. And if he ends up just half as good as Messi and Ronaldo, he could be the bargain of the century…

