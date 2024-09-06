Fabio Vieira who was behind the idea of him leaving Arsenal this summer

Fabio Vieira has opened up about his decision to move on loan to FC Porto this summer, asserting that it was a choice he made for his career.

The attacking midfielder had been struggling for game time at Arsenal, facing stiff competition for attacking positions that limited his opportunities under Mikel Arteta. Last season, he found it difficult to secure regular minutes, and there were no guarantees that his situation would improve this campaign.

Although Arsenal initially intended to retain Vieira at the Emirates for squad depth, his circumstances changed before the transfer window closed, leading to his loan move to Porto.

Vieira has now commented on the transfer, revealing that he actively pushed for the move, believing it was the right step for his development and playing time.

He said, as quoted by Sport Witness:

“The idea of returning came from me. I love this club and I’m going to give everything on the pitch.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vieira knows he would hardly play if he remained with us, and the Portuguese star made the right decision to leave on loan.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…