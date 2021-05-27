Fabizio Romano insists touted signing is not Arsenal’s first-choice

Fabrizio Romano insists that while Arsenal are interested in the possible signature of Brighton’s Yves Bissouma, he is not their first-choice.

A number of fans and pundits alike have been touting this transfer in recent months, and the player himself is even claimed to be keen on making the move happen, but Arsenal are yet to concrete their interest.

Bissouma posted an image of himself relaxing this weekend, with the Arsenal badge clearly on show after his visit to the Emirates in the Premier League on Sunday, and fans believed this was a clear message of intent.

Unfortunately we cannot get overexcited about his potential arrival however, with Romano insisting that we have other priorites for the role at present, whilst naming Liverpool as potential suitors also.

Romano posted on his Twitter account: “Yves Bissouma is appreciated and he’s ‘one of the options’ in the Arsenal list as midfielder but NOT the first one. #AFC are also looking at different kind of players in this position.

“Many clubs are interested in Bissouma – Liverpool too. The race is open. Reloj de arena con arena cayendo #AFC #LFC”

Will Arsenal’s stance give Liverpool the advantage to pursue the midfielder? Is our stance likely down to the Brighton’s asking price or could we believe we have a better option?

