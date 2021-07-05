Fabregas backs Arteta “He’s got a clear idea of where he wants to go”

The Arsenal and Chelsea legend Cesc Fabregas may now play in Monaco, but he still maintains contacts at the club where Arsene Wenger made him into a star.

He has been talking to TalkSport about Mikel Arteta and his thoughts on how he is doing in his first ever job as head coach, and Cesc is certain everything is going to plan with his fellow Spaniard. “He’s a guy that loves football. He knows what he’s doing. He’s got a clear idea of where he wants to go,” Fabregas told talkSPORT.

“Even now, if you speak to some of the players, they will tell you that they really enjoy playing under him, that the trainings are well, that they feel prepared and they know what they’re doing.”

“He was very lucky in terms of being next to Pep [Guardiola] for I don’t know how many years exactly but it was like super preparation for a young coach,”

“I mean if I could have the chance to do something like that, I think I could grab it without any question because it’s like doing a masters when you are only finishing high school.”

“It’s a difficult job, it really is (because of) where he got the club and where the aim is that Arsenal should be.

“But I think Edu and the board believe a lot in him and hopefully he can be the man to bring this team forward.”

Obviously this coming season will be massive for Arteta and he will have to hit the ground running to keep the fans on board, a task that has been made more difficuly by having Chelsea and Man City to face in the forst three fixtures.

But, from recent statements by the players signing contract extensions and pundits like Fabregas, they all believe that Arteta is the right man for the job, and they are the ones that should know.

We will simply have to wait until the transfer window is over and see how his new team performs before we can judge Arteta’s progress…