Fabregas believes Arsenal is well prepared for this season

Cesc Fàbregas has shared his thoughts on Arsenal’s 2025/2026 campaign, expressing confidence that Mikel Arteta’s side is ready to compete strongly across all competitions. The former Arsenal midfielder believes the current squad has the right blend of experience, structure, and talent to challenge for major honours this season. His remarks come amid growing optimism surrounding the Gunners, who have shown steady progress under Arteta’s management.

Arsenal have enjoyed a positive start to the campaign, building on the foundations laid over recent seasons. The club’s recruitment during the summer strengthened key areas, adding both depth and versatility to the squad. The improvements have given Arteta more tactical options and increased competition for places, factors that Fàbregas believes will be crucial in sustaining their performance levels throughout a demanding season.

Arsenal’s Growth and Arteta’s Influence

Since taking charge, Arteta has guided Arsenal through a period of rebuilding, transforming them into one of the Premier League’s most consistent sides. Each year has brought signs of progress, both in results and in the development of the team’s playing identity. However, as expectations rise, there is also an increasing demand for silverware. The manager’s last major trophy came in the 2019/2020 season, and while his side has come close in subsequent years, Arsenal now aim to turn competitiveness into tangible success.

The current squad appears well-balanced, featuring a mix of experienced leaders and young talents. Their performances suggest a maturity and understanding that have been carefully cultivated under Arteta’s guidance. Fàbregas’ assessment reflects the sense that Arsenal are entering a crucial phase in their evolution, one where the groundwork of previous years can finally deliver consistent achievements.

Fàbregas on Arsenal’s Prospects

As quoted by Calciomercato, Fàbregas said: “I see a very well-prepared team to face many competitions this year. I see a very structured team, with experience and a lot of quality. They’ve strengthened really well. Odegaard is out now, but we have Eze, Mosquera in defence, Hincapié, and Calafiori, who is returning in good form. Little by little, I’m seeing a team that can make an impact.”

His words capture the optimism surrounding Arsenal’s campaign. The former captain’s confidence in the squad’s quality and structure suggests that the Gunners are poised to take the next step in their pursuit of trophies. With the season still young, Arsenal’s challenge will be to maintain their consistency and prove that their preparation and ambition can finally translate into success on the pitch.

