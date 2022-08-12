Fabregas breaks his silence on why he threw a pizza in ‘Battle of the Buffet’

Cesc Fabregas has recalled his pizza-throwing incident of the ‘Battle of the Buffet’ in 2004.

Arsenal had been unbeaten in 49 league matches before they faced their biggest rivals at the time, Manchester United.

The Red Devils won the match 2-0, and a mass melee ensued after the game, with the players of both clubs having a go at each other.

Fabregas had gone back into the dressing room, and he was already munching pizza when they heard a noise from outside.

It turned out to be from the players of both clubs, and he threw his pizza at someone. It hit sir Alex Ferguson.

For years no one knew who threw the pizza before Fab admitted recently that he was the one.

In a new interview on the famous day, he claimed he threw the pizza at someone because he didn’t have the courage to fight.

He said, as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘We were 49 games unbeaten. They were so competitive but they were very smart people. I was getting a lot of stick as well.

‘So, I was very frustrated. You’re warming up and didn’t play. You’re annoyed you lost. I just went in quickly to the dressing room and there was some food there, I was starving.

The 35-year-old went on to add: ‘I took a slice of pizza and we started hearing noises. You started seeing players and Arsene Wenger everywhere.

‘The first thing that occurred to me was to throw the pizza because I didn’t have the power or the courage maybe to go into that fight. They were monsters in there. They were super, super big guys. Apparently it hit Sir Alex Ferguson.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

That game was one of the most ill-tempered matches we have seen in the Premier League.

Arsenal had a lot to lose, and United was out to ensure that they did lose.

In the end, the Red Devils won, but our invincible title of the previous year will probably never happen again.

