Fabregas chooses the players he always wants to see playing for Arsenal nowadays

There are only a few fans who wouldn’t pick Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka among the players they love to watch the most at Arsenal, and former Gunners man, Cesc Fabregas, agrees they are exciting to watch.

In a recent Q&A session on Twitter, the Spaniard who was also a fan favourite at the Emirates confirmed Smith Rowe and Saka are the two players he enjoys watching the most in the current Arsenal team.

Both players have broken through the club’s academy as he did shortly after he joined us from Barcelona.

They continue to show why Mikel Arteta cannot drop them from his starting XI and the Spanish boss has been benefiting from having them in his team.

Saka was even in the England national team squad at Euro 2020 and he starred for them as they reached the final of the competition.

The attacker hasn’t had the best of starts this season, but Smith Rowe has been in stunning form.

Every week, he justifies why he got the No. 10 shirt at the Emirates and could become a senior England player soon.

Their young age means they will dazzle Arsenal’s fans for years to come and perhaps win a few trophies along the way.