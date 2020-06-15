Fabregas claims Arsenal could reap benefits of Arteta as early as next season

Cesc Fabregas has compared Mikel Arteta’s job at the Emirates to that of Frank Lampard’s at Chelsea, before claiming ‘next season could be the one’

The Spanish coach took over the helm in December with Arsenal struggling to keep a hold of a place in the top half of the Premier League table, with both Freddie Ljungberg and Unai Emery failing to get the right tune out of players.

Arteta has already worked wonders with the same players which were faltering under the former head of staff, as well as bringing Pablo Mari in on loan in January who recently broke into the first-team, and the club finally looks to be on the up.

Former Arsenal captain and Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has moved to compare the jobs in hand for his former employers, and while he claims Arteta has the bigger job to do, he also hints that the benefits could be rewarded as early as next season.

“Chelsea took a gamble with Frank because it was only his second year as a main coach and he’s done very well. With Mikel it’s a little bit of the same,” Fabregas told The Guardian.

“He’s been with Pep [Guardiola] for three years, and I’m sure he’s like a master for any young coach that wants to start being a manager.

“I think he’s done well [so far] and I’m sure he’s brought back some values to the club that was needed.

“Obviously it’s a much harder job than Chelsea in terms of rebuilding the squad, and they are very young, and they had problems because [Arteta] started much further down the line than Chelsea, but I’m positive that they will pick up very soon and that next season could be the one for them.”

Do we really think Arsenal could be challenging for the title as early as next season? Could Lampard and Arteta both achieve their goals over the coming seasons?

Patrick