Fabregas compares himself to in-form Arsenal star

Cesc Fabregas has revealed he sees a similarity between himself and Kai Havertz during his spell at Barcelona.

Havertz has emerged as a key player for Arsenal in the last few months while occupying the number 8 or false nine roles.

When he first moved to the club, there were many questions about his preferred position, and Havertz struggled to make an impact.

However, Arteta has now found the perfect place for his summer signing, and Havertz is thriving at the Emirates.

Fabregas is happy for the German and spoke about how he played in a similar position during his spell at Barcelona after leaving the Gunners.

The Spaniard said on the Planet Premier League podcast: ‘I don’t like to talk about me but he reminds me a little bit of me at Barcelona because I used to play these two roles that he plays as a false nine, in a way, and a number eight and I know exactly what it feels like.

‘It’s good because he now feels an important player for the team but, at the same time, you don’t really know where you’re going to play the next game.

‘It can confuse you. It’s better sometimes just to stick to one place and get the best out of it.’

Havertz has been a fine player this term and has played those roles so well, which is why we have a lot of goals despite needing a striker to rely on.

This is only his first season at the club, so we expect him to improve even further in the next few campaigns, which is an exciting prospect.

