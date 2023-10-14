Fabregas discusses the importance of Saliba to Mikel Arteta’s system

Cesc Fabregas has shared his thoughts on Mikel Arteta’s system at Arsenal and emphasised the significance of William Saliba within the team.

Saliba has become a pivotal player at Arsenal, enhancing the team’s defensive stability since his introduction to the first team last season. His impressive performances have earned him recognition as one of the top centre-backs in Europe, attracting the interest of elite clubs across the continent.

Fabregas acknowledges that Arteta’s team plays an attractive brand of football in the Premier League, and he discussed Arsenal’s style of play while mentioning the best team to watch in England.

He named the Gunners alongside Manchester City and Brighton, commenting, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

“Arsenal use that 3-1-3-3 formation – which is six players in front of the ball. It’s about the coach trusting their defenders to be quicker, faster and recover the ball. Then they can play a little bit more attacking football.

‘But you could see the difference when Saliba was playing and got injured [last season]. Mikel will tell you himself that it’s not the same way they can play.”

