Fabregas has a favourite between managing Chelsea or Arsenal

Cesc Fabregas has been impressing as the manager of Como and has been tipped as a potential future Arsenal manager, although Chelsea, another of his former clubs, could also emerge as a possible destination. His rapid rise in management has attracted widespread attention across European football.

The Spaniard has developed a strong reputation in recent seasons, guiding Como from Serie B to the verge of a top-four finish in Serie A. This achievement has highlighted his tactical ability and leadership, placing him among the most promising young coaches in the game.

Fabregas’ rise in management

Fabregas has earned praise for the work he has done at Como, transforming the club into a competitive force. His progress has not gone unnoticed, with Inter Milan reportedly attempting to appoint him at the end of last season. However, Como were unwilling to part ways with their manager, underlining his importance to their project.

The former midfielder continues to focus on improving as a coach, dedicating himself to developing his philosophy and gaining experience at the highest level. His commitment has resulted in consistent performances from his team, further enhancing his reputation.

Future links to Arsenal and Chelsea

As his profile continues to grow, speculation has intensified regarding a potential move to the Premier League. Both Arsenal and Chelsea supporters would welcome his return in a managerial capacity, given his history with each club.

According to Mirror Football, Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol said, “Cesc Fabregas, what I’ve been told, there’s some kind of suggestion that long term, the plan for him is to manage Arsenal one day. I’m not sure moving to Chelsea would be part of his career progression.”

These remarks suggest that, while both clubs may be linked with Fabregas in the future, Arsenal could represent the more natural destination should he decide to return to English football.