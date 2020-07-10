Fabregas names the best manager he has played for between Wenger, Mourinho and Guardiola

Cesc Fabregas has played under some of the best managers around the world in his footballing career.

The Spaniard, who is still going strong with AS Monaco in the French top flight, has had the opportunity to play under Arsene Wenger, Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho.

These are arguably three of the best managers that the world has seen, and only a few players have been lucky enough to play under them.

After spending time in the teams managed by these individuals, the Spaniard was asked to pick the best manager that he has worked under and the Spaniard couldn’t name one.

When Fabregas was asked to select which of the managers was the best that he has worked with, he decided to talk about how he owes each of them for the contributions that they have made in his career instead.

“I played under some of the best managers – not just in recent times but in history,” he told BBC’s Match of the Day top 10 podcast.

“If I have to pick one or two: Pep Guardiola played the game in the style I love at Barcelona, same with Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, but under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea

“I had a really special year. He is probably the one I had the best connection with. The way he played with my mind was unbelievable.

“I would pick Guardiola, Mourinho and Wenger because I owe them all so much.”

It would be interesting to see if Fabregas would follow in the footstep of the likes of Thierry Henry and Xavi Hernandez to become football managers when he hangs up his playing boots.