Fabregas names the most gifted Arsenal players he played with

Former Arsenal man Cesc Fabregas has named the most gifted players who were his teammates at the club.

Fabregas moved to Arsenal at a very young age and was one of their main men for many years before he left the club to return to Barcelona.

He eventually returned to the Premier League but joined Chelsea, where he also achieved success on the field.

The midfielder is still going as he plays for the Italian side Como and has looked back at his time at Arsenal.

In a Q&A session, a fan asked him to name the most gifted player he played with at Arsenal. He replied via Mirror Football: “Bergkamp, Rosicky and Hleb.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal had a gifted squad when Fabregas played for them, and the Gunners were one of the most exciting clubs to watch.

It is not surprising that he considers these players gifted, even though some fans will be surprised that he has not named Thierry Henry on his list.

However, the Frenchman is not the only other gifted player he has not named in the squad, and we must understand that this list is inexhaustive.

Moving to Barcelona and Chelsea has seen some Arsenal fans forget about him, but Fabregas was a great servant to us when he played at the Emirates.