Fabregas predicts Arsenal will push Man City further this season with “fantastic” Declan Rice

The ex-Arsenal prodigy Cesc Fabregas, who went on to win many titles with Barcelona and Chelsea, has been giving his thoughts on the new season, and he thinks that Arsenal will definitely be stronger than last season, but he doesn’t expect Chelsea to start being competitive until the next season comes around, once Pochettino has had time to groom his brand new signings together.

On Chelsea’s progress he remarkerd: “I can see what they are trying to do. A young, dynamic, powerful team. The players they have signed are top quality. It is about putting them together and letting them grow.

“For example, Enzo Fernandez has had some time to adapt, and Moises Caicedo is a top player. He is strong and with quality, having been coached by a top manager like Roberto De Zerbi. Maybe not this year, but from next year they will be ready to compete.”

On Arsenal’s title chances, Fabregas told SkySports: “Arsenal will compete for the title again; they are stronger than last season,” he said. “Declan Rice is fantastic. His personality brings a new dimension to the team, and he doesn’t really need too much time to adapt because he is so smart. He could be a big leader for Arsenal.”

That is a big praise from Cesc, who was considered one of our smartest midfielders back in Wenger’s day, and if he is impressed then I am as well. I mean we have already seen how dominating he can be when in defensive mode, and his pinpoint long passes up the wings to Martinelli and Saka seem to be getting better every game.

Rice was definitely our Man of the Match against Crystal Palace as had to defend our lead against ten men, and Arteta remarked about him after our 1-0 win: “I thought he was fantastic. He really dominated the game.”

“He bossed the midfield and dominated the game. He was very influential, both attacking and defending. Today he played a different position to last week because of what we expected from Palace and what we needed today, and I think he was really good.”

So, just as a change from the usual Kai Havertz bashing we normally get on here, can we all agree with Cesc that Declan Rice will probably end up worth every penny of the money we paid for him?

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…