Fabregas reveals Arteta’s advice when he doubted managing Como

Cesc Fabregas is emerging as one of the most promising managers in European football, enjoying an impressive spell as head coach of Como in Serie A.

The Italian club appointed him at a time when many questioned whether he was ready for such a responsibility, but he has since delivered strong performances and demonstrated clear managerial potential. His work has helped Como remain competitive while also enhancing his growing reputation within the game.

Fabregas himself admitted that he initially had doubts about stepping into management, but he sought guidance from Mikel Arteta, whose advice has since proven valuable.

Advice That Made a Difference

Arteta encouraged Fabregas to trust his competitive instincts, reassuring him that his natural drive would help him overcome any uncertainty. Speaking as quoted by Football Italia, Fabregas said:

“I had spoken to Arteta and said I wasn’t sure if I was ready for this. He told me: ‘We are so competitive, that even if you are not ready, your urge to be competitive will push you to find solutions and give you that vision.’

“I can say that two years later, he was right. My staff helped with advice, but at the end of the day, I am the one who has to talk, to make decisions, to feel it within me. A coach has to be ready.”

Growth Through Opportunity

Fabregas has benefited from being allowed to develop in a demanding environment, and his progress reflects both his dedication and the support structure around him. His experience highlights how trust from a club can enable a manager to grow into the role effectively.

Similarly, Arteta has been afforded time and backing to evolve in his position, allowing him to build a team that now competes at the highest level. This parallel demonstrates the value of patience and belief in long-term development.

As Fabregas continues to refine his approach, his early success suggests he has the potential to establish himself among the leading managers in European football.